iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,971,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

