iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 360,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 291,989 shares.The stock last traded at $93.71 and had previously closed at $94.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

