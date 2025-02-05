iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,511,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,568.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,693,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.04.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

