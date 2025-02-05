Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.08. 1,013,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,044. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

