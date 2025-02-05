Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

