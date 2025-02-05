Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.02 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.82. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

