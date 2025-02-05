Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

