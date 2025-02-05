Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

