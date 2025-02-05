Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSPU opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

