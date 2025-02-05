Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,381,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,109% from the average session volume of 114,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

