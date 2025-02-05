Jericho Financial LLP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jericho Financial LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.