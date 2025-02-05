John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDT opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.55.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.