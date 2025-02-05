Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Johnson Controls International updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.790 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,293. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.