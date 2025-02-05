JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $93,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,284,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.