JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

