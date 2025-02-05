KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is WT Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1,761.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202,198 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 4.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in KE by 334,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 5,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $219,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

BEKE stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.