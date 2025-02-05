KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,610,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,265 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $66,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 334,500.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 5,089.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KE by 41.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

