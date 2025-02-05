Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.18.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,767.44. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $51,802.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,192.70. This trade represents a 51.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.