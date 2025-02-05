Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.64%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

