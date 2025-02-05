Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kirby by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,716.48. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $294,444.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,045.90. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,455 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

