KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

