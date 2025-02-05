Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.16 and last traded at $85.67. Approximately 115,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 431,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,942,000 after purchasing an additional 320,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $8,479,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 316.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,799,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after buying an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
