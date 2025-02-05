Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Josh R. Marion Sells 16,144 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 149.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,280,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 1,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,933,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 983,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

