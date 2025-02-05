Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Josh R. Marion Sells 16,144 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 149.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,280,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 1,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,933,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 983,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.