Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

LAMR stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

