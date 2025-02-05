Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

