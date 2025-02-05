Larry Quinlan Sells 415 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total transaction of $418,075.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,026.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,088. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,081.85 and its 200 day moving average is $961.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,468,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

