Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. Lavoro updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lavoro Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LVRO opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.32. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVRO. Barclays raised Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

