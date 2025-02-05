Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 02nd

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are stocks of companies in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, movie theaters, resorts, and recreational activities. These stocks typically reflect consumer discretionary spending and are sensitive to economic conditions and consumer sentiment. Investing in leisure stocks can provide exposure to the sector’s growth potential and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. 2,451,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,192. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 5,285,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,382. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Further Reading