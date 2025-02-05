Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 243635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.
About Libero Copper & Gold
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
