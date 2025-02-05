Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

