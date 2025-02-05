Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

