Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

