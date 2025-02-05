Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 40,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

