Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 480 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 512.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

Clorox Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

