Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 727 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $220.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $204.20.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.