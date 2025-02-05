Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on ZAPP FY2026 Earnings

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZAPP. BNP Paribas upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ZAPP opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. engages in the provision of designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. It operates through the following geographical segments: Cayman Islands, Europe, and Thailand. It offers maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Swin Chatsuwan, Jeremy North, Warin Thanathawee and Kiattipong Arttachariya in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

