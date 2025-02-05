Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 165,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 52,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
