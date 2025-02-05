Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 20,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $48,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

