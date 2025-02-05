Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

