Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGTY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 1st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Price Performance

Logility Supply Chain Solutions stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $475.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.77. Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Get Logility Supply Chain Solutions alerts:

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Logility Supply Chain Solutions had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logility Supply Chain Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group downgraded Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LGTY

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc, formerly known as American Software Inc, is based in ATLANTA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.