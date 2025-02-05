Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

