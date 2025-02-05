Longboard Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,803 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

