Longboard Asset Management LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,306.05. This trade represents a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

