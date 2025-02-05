Longboard Asset Management LP Takes $205,000 Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,591.20. The trade was a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.