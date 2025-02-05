MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,705. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor purchased 2,500 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,475.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager David Dowden acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,236. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $118,191.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.