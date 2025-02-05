Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 05th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, BigBear.ai, and Pfizer are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production of goods, typically in factories or industrial facilities. These stocks represent ownership in companies that manufacture and sell products such as automobiles, appliances, machinery, and other tangible goods. Investors may be interested in manufacturing stocks to participate in the profits generated from the production and sale of physical products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $209.49. 6,112,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,217,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $226.40.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 156,248,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,181,145. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,768,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,372,266. Pfizer has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

