Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 358.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.