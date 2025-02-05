MAS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.6 %

PBR opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.20%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

