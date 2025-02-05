MAS Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MAS Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $376.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $285.24 and a 52-week high of $386.44. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.