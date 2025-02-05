MAS Advisors LLC Sells 14,853 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

